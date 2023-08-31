McLaren boss sets RACE WIN date in ambitious plan

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 31 August 2023 12:05 - Updated: 12:05

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has said that the team is aiming for race victories in 2025 as part of its plan to return to championship contention.

Stella, who joined the team in 2015 and made team principal ahead of the 2023 season, was previously a performance engineer at Ferrari.

Over this season, McLaren has had a rocky ride – in earlier races like the Bahrain Grand Prix, drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were coming in P17 and P20 as they struggled with the car.

Fast forward to the British Grand Prix several months later, and Norris managed P2, with Piastri behind him in P4. Norris also took P2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris came in P2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Stella outlines timeline for McLaren improvement

While a series of upgrades have helped the team to catch up with the others vying for top spots in the constructors’ championship, Stella has still set ambitious goals for the team to achieve in the next few seasons.

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, the team principal laid out a plan with the end goal of fighting for race wins in the 2025 season.

Asked about his plan to help McLaren become ‘super’ once again, Stella responded: "In this second part of the season we have to confirm the progress: always go to points and appear in the fight for the podium.

“For next year we would like to be regularly in the top three. In 2025 we are aiming for victories."

