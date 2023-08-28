Russell makes expletive-filled Mercedes rant while missing out on podium

Lauren Sneath

George Russell expressed his frustration at missing out on a podium spot at the Dutch Grand Prix, saying that the team ‘missed a big opportunity’.

The Mercedes driver was predicted to have a strong race after qualifying P3 on the grid, but after a series of factors including rain, poor strategy calls and late contact with Lando Norris led him to finish in P17, at the very back of the drivers who finished the race.

Going from at one point leading the Dutch Grand Prix to finishing dead last was frustrating for Russell, who at one point came over his team radio to complain: "I was forecast for a podium? F**k, how did we mess this up?"

After the race, Russell vented his anger at the result, saying that the team ‘got it wrong today’.

He told Sky Sports F1: “I think we had such a fast car today and unfortunately all the decisions and the weather went against us. We need to look into what we could have done better, because we clearly missed a big opportunity today.”

Miscalculating the rain

Russell explained that the team misjudged the length of rain showers and therefore made errors in their tyre strategy.

He said: “I think we were expecting the rain to stay for about one or two minutes and it ended up staying close to ten minutes.

“It was ready for intermediate tyres, but I thought I could brave it out for a lap or two more if it was clearly only going to be one or two minutes more of rain and it obviously wasn’t.

“We’d rather have a fast car and a bad day, than the opposite. Big missed opportunity today.

The Mercedes driver added: “I think for about a quarter of a lap I thought we was on for a great result at the start of the race when we went into the lead.

“With the information I had, I thought the others would’ve made the wrong decision pitting. That was fun while it lasted, lasted a short time. We got it wrong today, but there’s a lot of positives to take away.”

