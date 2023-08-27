Russell OUT as Perez picks up penalty in CHAOTIC end to Dutch GP

Joe Ellis

The Dutch GP was thrown into chaos after a late-race restart saw two big names suffer.

Sergio Perez was slapped with a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane prior to the red flag, when he hit the pitlane wall, before George Russell's race ended prematurely.

The Brit went wheel-to-wheel with Lando Norris into turn 11 but braked too late and made contact with the McLaren, causing him a puncture.

The FIA had a look at the incident but no blame could be put on the McLaren driver, so no penalties were applied.

Wild

It's not like there weren't other big stories or battles going on at the time as Lewis Hamilton pressured Carlos Sainz lap after lap to no avail.

The Mercedes man almost lost a place to Norris on the run to the line, beating his younger compatriot by 0.023 seconds.

Perez was chasing down Fernando Alonso for second on the road but couldn't make a pass.

His five-second penalty saw Pierre Gasly promoted to the podium for Alpine who was in the mix all afternoon.

