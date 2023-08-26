Norris takes BRUTAL swipe at Verstappen ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Anna Malyon

Saturday 26 August 2023 10:57

Lando Norris has playfully claimed the Dutch Grand Prix is also his ‘home race’, in a light-hearted swipe aimed at Max Verstappen.

The McLaren driver shared his insight about the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix, mentioning the welcoming attitude the Dutch fans have towards him.

He also added a playful touch talking about Verstappen’s heritage, suggesting that this could also be his own home race, given his place of birth.

READ MORE: The memorable F1 home victories that Verstappen is looking to COPY at the Dutch Grand Prix

“The Dutch fans are always very supportive of me,” he told Sky Sports. “I mean Max was born in Belgium, right? As was I, so if this is a home race for him, it’s a home race for me.”

"If this is a home race for him it's a home race for me" 😂



Never change, Lando 😅 pic.twitter.com/dVBFFyPpAA — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 25, 2023

F1 Heritage

Although Norris was raised in Bristol, England, and competes under the British flag, he was actually born in Belgium due to his mother’s background.

Similarly, the two-time world champion Verstappen was born in Belgium owing to his mother’s connection to the country.

However, Verstappen opted to race under the Dutch flag due to him ‘feeling more Dutch’ after spending more time with his father, Jos Verstappen.

Norris and Verstappen have raced together for many years and have always maintained a humorous relationship, which makes Norris’ comments nothing more than light-hearted banter.

But who knows, the sea of orange currently taking over Zandvoort might just be in support of Norris’ McLaren next year, rather than Verstappen.

READ MORE: Former Red Bull driver named as most WANTED man in F1