Wolff gives BIG update over contract talks with Hamilton

Anna Malyon

Saturday 26 August 2023 07:57

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has said he is not “worried” about Lewis Hamilton’s contract extension claiming current delays are due to minor details.

Hamilton’s contract has been a prominent topic of conversation throughout the paddock, since his is set to expire at the end of this season.

However, Wolff has reassured that the British driver will continue with the Mercedes team. He claims the only factor causing the delay are minor details that need to be discussed.

“No, it’s just tiny details like marketing stuff. Nothing I’m worried about,” Wolff said to Sky Sport Italia, after being asked is there something missing before Hamilton signs the new contract.

Hamilton has also discussed his relationship between himself and the Mercedes boss after being asked about his contract.

“Toto is a great boss, Mercedes have been huge supporters of mine for such a long time,” he said to Sky Sports. “I don’t think there is particularly stress between us. We trust each other. We have the same goals, and we know that we can do that together.”

READ MORE: The memorable F1 home victories that Verstappen is looking to COPY at the Dutch Grand Prix

Dutch Grand Prix Weekend

Wolff also discussed his aims for this upcoming race weekend in Zandvoort hoping to maintain second place in the constructors’ championship.

“We’re aiming for second place and think Ferrari is our current competitor. We’re hoping for a podium this weekend, but all the cars are almost on the same level behind Max, so every weekend is different” he said.

Mercedes finds itself in close competition with Ferrari, Aston Martin and now even McLaren, who all have their sights on fighting for second position.

Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen on podium at Silverstone Grand Prix

Behind championship leaders’ Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, there is a level playing field. The Dutch Grand Prix race weekend is anticipated to offer valuable insights into the true contenders for the second-place position.

READ MORE: Ecclestone claims to have 'NO MEMORY' of damning Crashgate interview