Alonso reveals 'SHOCKING' advice that launched stunning F1 career

Sam Cook

Thursday 24 August 2023 18:57

Fernando Alonso has revealed his shock at the harsh lesson he learnt from his first team boss when it came to the importance of winning in sport.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a stellar career in Formula 1, winning two world championships in 2005 and 2006, along with 32 career race wins since starting in 2001 with the Minardi team.

This season, he is having his best season for quite some time, sitting in third in the world championship, and achieving six podium finishes in the first 12 races of the season.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, he revealed one of the main lessons that he has taken with him throughout his whole career.

Alonso shocked

Fernando Alonso has stood on the podium six times after 12 races this season

He said: "I remember when I was in go karting, I was 13 or something like that, and I finished second in the world championship, the first year that I attempted it and I was so happy, it was my second international race in the podium in the world championship, it was incredible.

"I arrived to the team and it seemed like I was the only one happy so the head of mechanics back then came to me and took me to one of the sides in the tent and said 'Be happy and enjoy but there is not much to celebrate. Second is the first loser. In sport you win or you don't. There is only one guy with the trophy and it's not us.'

"It was shocking because I was 13 and I thought that was really rude and really bad you know for a kid, but then with time I understood that that was good advice in general. Especially in sports when you are competing for something, you win or you don't.

"It's not that you train or you are here at the simulator or races to finish seventh, you know, seventh is the same as 17th. There is only one guy winning."

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Alonso and co earn?