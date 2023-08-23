McLaren aim CHEEKY dig at Verstappen fans ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Tyler Foster

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have jokingly suggested that they are going to finish one-two at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix 'in front of all the Papaya fans', in a cheeky dig at Max Verstappen's Orange Army.

The duo of Norris and Piastri has proven an inspired pairing for McLaren CEO Zak Brown, with their best results of the season so far coming from two of the last three races. The MCL60 saw massive upgrades come into play at Silverstone and since then, they have been flying.

McLaren will be looking to keep their recent run of form going as the summer break marks its end with the arrival of the Dutch GP at Zandvoort.

Yet McLaren’s driver line-up hasn’t just been a success on the track, as it has also garnered quite a following off it. Norris has routinely been one of the most popular drivers in the series since his introduction in 2019, but rookie Piastri has also made a name for himself recently.

And as guests on Virgin Radio UK’s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, the two drivers were asked how they hoped they would finish at Zandvoort.

Piastri said: “It’s kind of a running joke, before every week we say that we’re going to finish one-two now. So one-two. We’ll see what we can do.” Norris agreed, adding: “You’re right, one-two.”

And Piastri couldn't help a final tongue-in-cheek dig at Max Verstappen's Orange Army, adding: “In front of all the Papaya fans.”

Ever since the reintroduction of Zandvoort to the Formula 1 calendar, Norris in particular has joked that the large amount of orange-covered spectators in the grandstands are there to represent McLaren, rather than as Dutch fans for Verstappen. It is clear to see that Piastri is now also enjoying that idea.

Brown: McLaren will have six wheels

McLaren's last victory came at the hands of Daniel Ricciardo in the 2021 Italian GP

Considering McLaren’s current pace, a one-two isn’t as unrealistic as it would have been earlier this season. The last time the papaya squad achieved this feat was back in 2021 at Monza, where Daniel Ricciardo led Norris over the finish line.

McLaren CEO Brown also chipped in with his own attempt at humour by suggesting that the MCL60 might take a different form in the Netherlands.

“I think we’ll be pretty good. We’re going to have a new innovation, it’s like the Tyrrell [P34], we’re going to have six wheels. We’ll see if we get that through tech, and if we don’t we’ll run a slightly modified version of our car from Spa."

