Norris issues 'SILLY MISTAKES' verdict over Piastri's F1 debut season

Luis Raya

Tuesday 22 August 2023 22:27

Lando Norris has praised the impressive start to the debut season of Oscar Piastri in Formula 1 and how quickly the Australian has adapted to the category.

McLaren kicked off the 2023 season with numerous challenges that rendered the MCL60 one of the least competitive cars on the grid. Consequently, both Norris and Piastri struggled to showcase their skills during the initial races, finding it difficult to fight for points.

However, the Woking-based team gradually introduced upgrades throughout the races, undergoing a remarkable transformation to become one of the most competitive teams in recent events.

Piastri, who left a lasting impression in the lower categories, has maintained his strong performance in F1. With a competitive car beneath him, he has proven to be exceptionally fast. He secured second place in the sprint race of the Belgian GP, and while a podium finish has eluded him thus far, it seems it could happen at any moment. Norris recently shared his thoughts about his new teammate with Speedcafe.

“Just very good. Very good guy. He’s come in and done a very good job as a rookie in his first season of Formula 1, not done any silly things, not made any silly mistakes. [He’s a] quick learner.

“I think he has a lot of what you need to be a Formula 1 driver, especially smart, clever,” he said.

Norris is one of the fastest drivers on the grid, but Piastri hasn't been far behind this season. The Australian has had no issues adapting to the pressure of F1 and has not made any significant mistakes.

Oscar Piastri has lived up to the expectations surrounding him and has gained a large number of admirers

The respect between both is mutual

This isn't the first time Norris has been generous with his praise for Piastri. On other occasions, he has mentioned that the 22-year-old Australian is making things challenging for him and pushing him to improve.

“You can tell he’s been brought up in a good way, understanding way, of scenarios he’s in, where he works.

"Good level of respect for everyone that he works with. I think it’s clear that he’s very fast. He’s pretty good already in what he’s done so far in Formula 1, so he’s been a great addition to the team,” he added.

Similarly, Piastri has also expressed admiration for his teammate on numerous occasions. He has stated that among all the drivers on the grid, Norris is the one he is closest to on a personal level.

On the track, both hold a high level of respect for each other, and outside of it, they maintain a strong friendship. As a result, McLaren benefits from a healthy dynamic in terms of the relationship and quality of its drivers.

