Wolff reveals his REPLACEMENT as Mercedes F1 team principal

Toto Wolff has revealed that Jerome d’Ambrosio, the driver development director at Mercedes, will replace the Austrian as team principal should he be absent for a race weekend.

The former Marussia Formula 1 driver joined in his new role at the Silver Arrows back in March and has quickly impressed Wolff during his short time with the team.

So much, in fact, that the Austrian has now revealed that he will be the one to step in should Wolff not be able to take charge of the team for a grand prix.

Wolff has faith in his replacement

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes will be in safe hands if he cannot attend a race weekend

“When I am absent on a race weekend, Jerome will replace me,” he told Auto Hebdo. “It is true that in 11 years it has only happened three times, but it is a situation that we have to anticipate.

“Now, he has to gain credibility within the team and in the paddock, he still has time, but in case I can’t be there, he will be in my place.”

“Jerome did a very good job last year with his role at Venturi," he added. "A small structure, which obviously has nothing to do with ours, which still has 2,500 people.

“However, he is involved and I must even say that half of his interventions during the grands prix are sensible. I assure you that this is already a remarkable score, James Allison often told me that I said 50 per cent intelligent things, and 50 per cent nonsense.

“More seriously, you have to give him time, but I have the impression that he has the right profile to take on this role.”

