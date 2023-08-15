Wolff takes aim at 'CATASTROPHIC' life decision

Matthew Hobkinson

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has taken aim at people who put pineapple on their pizza, labelling the decision as 'catastrophic'.

As Formula 1 takes a break from the stress of race weekends, the teams are taking their chance to showcase the lighter side of their drivers and team principals.

In Wolff's case, the Silver Arrows chief was put to the test in a series of submissions from fans during a recent Q&A on TikTok

And although it was a light-hearted affair, there was one response where Wolff drew the line – pineapple on pizza.

Wolff: Pineapple on pizza is catastrophic

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff made his feelings clear when it came to pizza toppings

"Pineapple on pizza is catastrophic," he said. "It's called Hawaiian and every Italian will turn in his grave. It's like the same sin as drinking a cappuccino after 12 o'clock."

Curiously though, the Austrian was a fan of pineapple, just not when served on top of a pizza.

Replying to another question asking for his favourite fruit, he said: "My favourite fruit – it's such a nonsensical question – pineapple."

The 51-year-old took the chance to show off his more relaxed side, also answering one fan who wanted to know his secret for looking so young.

"I'm not sure I'm looking so young anymore," he jokingly replied. "In any case, my wife doesn't tell me that.

"I'm washing my face in the morning and evening with cold water. Somebody told me once, or I must have read it at the hairdresser, that it gives [your face] a natural lift."

Despite the fun and games away from the track, Wolff will be gearing up for the second half of the season when the racing resumes at Zandvoort over the final weekend of August.

Mercedes are sat second in the constructors' championship, 256 points behind Red Bull and 51 points ahead of third-placed Aston Martin.

