Alonso experience helps junior series STAR to brink of rookie title

Gabriel Bortoleto is on the brink of the Formula 3 title, and his form is largely thanks to Fernando Alonso.

The vastly experienced F1 star has been advising the Brazilian teenager throughout his rookie season in the series and he has taken to it like a duck to water.

Bortoleto won the opening two feature races with his Trident team and has held a comfortable championship lead ever since.

His advantage is big enough that at the final round at Monza, his nearest rivals have to execute an almost perfect weekend to stand a chance of being champion, and that requires the Brazilian to go pretty much pointless all weekend.

Bortoleto: I'm extremely grateful

Gabriel Bortoleto has been leading the way in Formula 3 ever since the opening round in Bahrain

"[He helped me] mainly at tracks like Bahrain, Silverstone and Melbourne, which he knows better than anyone, including F1,” Bortoleto said to Motorsport.com.

“They were tracks where he gave me a lot of tips. He helped me a lot. And if there's one person who deserves great credit for my season, besides everyone who works with me, it's him.

“He's a guy who helped me a lot. I'm extremely grateful to him."

Formula 3's season ends at Monza while Formula 2 carries on to Abu Dhabi after rounds at the Italian GP and Zandvoort after the F1 summer break.

