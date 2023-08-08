Wolff SLAMS F1 bosses for denying rivals crucial updates in 'SELFISH' rant

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 8 August 2023 06:57

Toto Wolff has slammed the rest of the F1 grid for not allowing Williams to upgrade certain facilities within CapEx.

The capital expenditure limits the amount teams can spend each season on areas that don't come under the sporting cost cap, but Williams needs more.

James Vowles, the team principal and a former Mercedes ally of Wolff, has already proposed that certain grants are given to teams wanting to upgrade facilities in a big way.

But the other F1 teams have not granted Williams the luxury and Wolff thinks they are being selfish and only thinking of themselves.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff INJURED in mountain biking accident

Wolff: Teams jumped on the bandwagon

Williams is seventh in the constructors' standings but are limited by out-dated infrastructure

"Why the Capex discussion came up is that a team, Williams, said their infrastructure is sub-par and they wouldn't be able to catch up with trivial things like machine equipment, and up to the technical things like simulators," Wolff said, per Motorsport.com.

"That was the starting point of all discussions. Then, as a consequence, some teams jumped on that bandwagon to say, but actually, we would like to have a little bit more Capex.

"And that number went up from $50 million to $60 million, $70 million, $90 million, and suddenly, it was like free rein and why don't we change the Capex levels?

“But there is no reason to do that. I think there is one team we need to treat differently than all the others."

READ MORE: Toto Wolff: Net worth, wife and career profile of Mercedes giant