Gasly leads emotional tribute at Spa for Anthoine Hubert

Thursday 3 August 2023 16:27

Every year since that tragic day in 2019 at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly has paid tribute to his friend, Anthoine Hubert, who lost his life in a racing incident during the 2019 F2 Feature Race.

Inspiring the paddock with a heartfelt gesture, Gasly sent a letter of invitation to all Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3 personnel and colleagues to join him on a ‘Run for Anthoine’ at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit.

During the 7km lap Gasly took a moment to pause at Eau Rouge to pay respects to his dear friend, with an additional pause led by MP Motorsport, to remember FRECA driver, Dilano van’t Hoff who sadly lost his life in similar circumstances on July 1st.

Wearing ‘Race for Anthoine’ t-shirts, Gasly led the group alongside team mate, Esteban Ocon, F2 and F3 drivers Victor Martins, Jack Doohan and Caio Collet, all existing members of the Alpine Driver Academy [former Renault Sport Academy], that Hubert was a member of.

Talking to Channel 4’s Lee McKenzie over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, Gasly gave an emotional testimony on his tribute for Hubert.

He said, “It was very emotional. I’m really proud of our sport right now. I’ve just seen, in these tremendous conditions, most of the people in the paddock whether it’s Formula 1, Formula 2 or Formula 3 gathered together on the grid. Obviously it was a very meaningful sort of run for me for Anthoine [Hubert] and obviously Dilano [van’t Hoff] as well, who we lost a couple of weeks ago.

“I think it’s no surprise to anyone how close I was to Anthoine. I kind of grew up with him my whole life. I can relate to what happened to him. It was just a moment to remember my friend, paying tribute to my friend as a race driver. Also the fact that I’m racing for Alpine this season. He was an Alpine driver. I know he was highly appreciated inside the team and very supported. I feel like I’m carrying some sort of his dream with me right now.

“It was a small gesture for some people but a meaningful one for myself. I’m very proud that we managed to gather so many people for today."

Gasly went onto describe how it felt to have to continue with his race weekend following Hubert’s accident.

“That day I didn’t even manage to sleep going into the race on Sunday. I felt I was in a completely different headspace. I couldn’t accept the reality of someone who was literally in class with me, training with me every single day, sleeping in the same dormitory for all these years… it just felt I could have been any of us.

“The fact of realising I’m not going to see my friend again; In the space of a couple of seconds it’s over. It’s obviously something you have to accept when you’re a racing driver; Every single time you jump into this car it could be the end.

“It was a lot of emotions going through my head. We were just kids, 20 years old. You haven’t figured anything out in your life yet. A very hard reality to face.

“Unfortunately it’s life but I don’t think that anyone can prepare you to face these sort of events.

“What’s really important in the end is that you enjoy the ride and you enjoy what you’re doing, especially with the people you care about.”

