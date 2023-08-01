F1 presenter makes shock claim for the BEST driver pairing on the grid

Lauren Sneath

Tuesday 1 August 2023 15:47

F1 presenter Tom Clarkson has suggested that the McLaren driver pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri may be the best combination on the grid.

The pair performed well at the recent Belgian Grand Prix, with Piastri taking P2 in the sprint race and Norris P7 in the Grand Prix itself.

Unfortunately, Piastri’s grand prix was cut short after a lap-one scrape with Carlos Sainz. However, the pair brought home 13 points over the weekend, and Piastri’s’ P2 put him in his first top three in F1.

Oscar Piastri took P2 in the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race

Speaking about Norris in particular, Clarkson was impressed with the British driver’s ’tenacious’ performance.

He said on the F1 Nation podcast: “Lando was going backwards fast because you know he had the big wing and had no straight line speed. He was eating off his tyres.

“The one thing he thought that wing would have given him was a bit better tyre degradation. But that wasn't the case. They pitted him very early, but he fought back.

“And I love that about Lando. He's a tenacious driver, made ferociously quick, but he showed tenacity and the combination of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris is such an exciting one for McLaren.

“I actually can't think of a better combo on the grid.”

READ MORE: Mercedes name Russell replacement for THIS SEASON