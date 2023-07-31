Perez admits he needs BREAK from Red Bull after season struggles

Dan Davis

Monday 31 July 2023 06:57

Sergio Perez has admitted there was little he could have done to hold off Max Verstappen during his charge to another victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Under increasing pressure and seemingly fighting for his Red Bull seat, Perez quietened the speculation somewhat with a strong drive and P2 finish at Spa.

He had even briefly led the race after charging beyond polesitter Charles Leclerc, though he was quickly reeled in and passed by his red-hot team-mate.

Reacting to the team's first 1-2 finish since Miami, Perez laid bare his mixed emotions and conceded he had been left trailing in the world champion's wake.

Sergio Perez briefly lead the race at Spa-Francorchamps

Perez's damage limitation

"It was a good race for the team," he told Sky Sports. "We had a great start and managed to get through Charles, which was one of the targets of today.

"From then on, I was just doing my own race and Max came through in the second stint pretty fast. There was nothing I could have done there.

"Afterwards, it was just about making sure we brought it home safely without too much damage to the car.

"It's been a bit of a rough patch, but we overcome and today we managed to score great points for the team.

"I really need the summer break. It’s been really intense for the last few races. I look forward to it and will come back very strong."

Perez enters the month-long hiatus in second place in the drivers' championship but trails the rampant Verstappen by a staggering 125 points.

