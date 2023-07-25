Wolff hits out at Red Bull pace in FORMULA 2 claim

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 25 July 2023 07:57

Toto Wolff has claimed that Max Verstappen is making the entire Formula 1 grid look like Formula 2 cars in his current form.

The reigning double world champion proved to be in another stratosphere at the Hungarian Grand Prix, beating McLaren's Lando Norris by more than 30 seconds without breaking a sweat.

He was beaten in qualifying by Lewis Hamilton but once he got into the lead at the first turn, he was untouchable.

Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, felt almost embarrassed by the speed of Red Bull as the team's lead stretched even further.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

Wolff: That's where they are

Lewis Hamilton dropped from first to fourth in the Hungarian GP on a disappointing Sunday

"Today you've seen the pace that Max had and we saw it in the long runs already on Friday,” Wolff said, per Reuters.

“That's where they are. It's like a field of Formula Two cars against a Formula One.”

While Hamilton dropped off the podium in Budapest, it was a much better Sunday for his team-mate George Russell.

The 25-year-old qualified way down in 18th on a tricky Saturday but charged through the field to sixth, courtesy of Charles Leclerc's time penalty.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff: Net worth, wife and career profile of Mercedes giant