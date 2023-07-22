Marko gives BRUTAL verdict on reason for De Vries sacking

Lauren Sneath

Helmut Marko has called the sacking of Nyck De Vries from AlphaTauri a ‘win-win situation for all involved’, as the Red Bull adviser offered reasons for his termination.

De Vries was removed from the Red Bull-owned team mid-way through his first F1 season, after he did not manage to score points in the first part of the year.

The shock sacking led to the reinstating of Daniel Ricciardo to an F1 team, as the Australian takes the AlphaTauri seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Marko, known to be somewhat trigger-happy when it comes to changing drivers mid-season, has offered reasons as to De Vries’s removal.

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, which will be Ricciardo’s first race, he told Sky Germany: ”With Nyck de Vries, there had been a stagnation.

“He didn't shown any further improvement in terms of pace, and on the other hand, AlphaTauri has slipped to the tenth place in the Constructors' Championship.”

Marko: Something had to be done

Marko explained that the gap between De Vries and Tsunoda was widening, accorded to the team’s analysis, and that it was felt an experienced pair of hands should finish the season.

He continued: “So we said, something has to be done. Where does the team really stand?

“And for that, a driver with over 200 Grand Prix races under his belt, like Daniel Ricciardo, is ideal.

“On the other hand, we also wanted to see where Ricciardo stands compared to Yuki Tsunoda. And now, it's a win-win situation for all involved."

Helmut Marko has put Daniel Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri seat

Marko added: “AlphaTauri provided us with a detailed assessment by Franz Tost. And it was evident that the gap was significant and not diminishing, in fact, it was growing compared to Yuki Tsunoda.

“Then, there were some accidents as well, and it became clear that there was no room for improvement in the future.”

