Sainz reveals 'PRIDE' ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Thursday 20 July 2023 23:44

Carlos Sainz has expressed his pride for Spain's sporting exports as he and compatriot Fernando Alonso gear up for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard has been coping brilliantly under pressure this season, outperforming high-profile team-mate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari continue to struggle.

Sainz has yet to add to his maiden grand prix victory at Silverstone last season, but the 28-year-old is still Spain's most recent race winning with Alonso still searching for win number 33.

It was a different Spanish athlete dominating the headlines over the past week though, with tennis wonderkid Carlos Alcaraz taking his second grand slam title at Wimbledon.

Sainz: Proud of my country and the athletes we produce

“Just proud I guess, proud for my country," Sainz explained to the media ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"We seem to have this relatively small population for a country like Spain.

"We still seem to produce some good athletes out there, since Rafa [Nadal], Fernando [Alonso], basketball team is always good, football team is always good."

2023 has been a difficult season for Ferrari, but Carlos Sainz is coping well

Sainz then touched on the pride experienced following Alcaraz's triumph over tennis phenom Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

“We seem to be doing well in sports and now with golf, tennis also again with Alcaraz.

"It’s a good time to be Spanish and to follow sports because you have a lot of fans on the TV watching every Sunday someone win or someone doing well, or someone to support and be excited about.

"Just proud of my country and the athletes we produce."

