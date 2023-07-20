F1 champion sends TASTY racing invite to 'gladiator' Alonso

Shay Rogers

Thursday 20 July 2023 19:44

Nico Rosberg has sent an invite to Fernando Alonso, who he would like to see race in Extreme E once his career in Formula 1 finally comes to a close.

The Spaniard, who has raced in the 2020 Dakar rally, is no stranger to racing on such harsh terrain, however he has made his intentions to race in other series like IndyCar clear.

His current Aston Martin contract sees him through to the end of 2024, but if he continues to perform at such a high level, it’s likely that he will stick around in Formula 1 for a while longer.

Rosberg: Alonso is a gladiator

Speaking to Spanish publication Marca, the German discussed his admiration for two-time champion Alonso, who currently sits third in the drivers' championship.

He said: “I am a big fan of Fernando, with 42 years who is going to ride at his level now... It's phenomenal, incredible. He's a gladiator, it's fascinating to watch him fight Hamilton and Verstappen.

“We'd like to see you in Extreme E when you're done there. Fernando knows the Dakar well too. It would be nice to see him here one day, why not?”

Alonso, now aged 41, has continued in the sport ten years beyond the age that Rosberg did, owing to his incredible longevity as an athlete.

READ MORE: Nico Rosberg: Sky F1 pundit and former world champion

No intentions to be a boss

On the other hand, Rosberg confirmed that management is not something in his future, when questioned whether he would ever become a team principal in Formula 1 or Formula E.

He said: “I can't see myself [doing it] because it's something you have to do 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. I already did it when I was driving, I gave everything, and I don't want to do it again with this intensity.

“Now what I like is that tonight I'm going to Ibiza and tomorrow I'm on the beach. I won't be a team manager in the future.”

With other champions such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel showing their support for environmental causes, maybe Fernando Alonso could be persuaded to give back a little bit and join Rosberg’s Extreme E team in the future – a setup that dominated the sport in its inaugural season.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings