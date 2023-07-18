Magnussen reveals cause for CELEBRATION ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 18 July 2023 15:12

Kevin Magnussen has plenty of reason to celebrate ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, after the Haas driver announced the birth of his second daughter.

Ahead of this weekend's race, Magnussen will be hoping that he can add more points to his tally of just two for 2023.

Although Haas have demonstrated on numerous occasions that their car can be competitive on Saturday, particularly in the hands of Nico Hulkenberg this season, there has been little cause for celebration come the chequered flag.

Yet the 30-year-old will have plenty to be excited over after the race this weekend, regardless of the outcome, after he became a dad for the second time.

Magnussen revealed that his wife gave birth to his second daughter, Agnes, on Monday.

Taking to social media, the Dane said: "Laura is now a big sister. Welcome to the world Agnes. We love you so much. You’re [his wife, Louise Gjørup] a superstar."

Magnussen is currently sitting P18 in the driver standings heading into Hungary, seven points behind team-mate and career-long rival Hulkenberg.

