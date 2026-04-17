Hollywood eyes Monaco Grand Prix heist for blockbuster adaptation

F1 is once again the topic of an upcoming Hollywood project

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Formula 1 looks set to remain firmly in the Hollywood spotlight following the success of a recent big-screen hit co-produced by Lewis Hamilton.

F1: The Movie proved to be a major box office success in 2025, generating more than $600 million worldwide under the direction of Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The film followed fictional veteran driver Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt, alongside rising talent Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris, highlighting once again the growing global appetite for stories centered around Formula 1.

The blockbuster was produced for Apple Original Films and Apple TV users are able to watch F1 on the streaming platform now.

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F1 enjoying Hollywood limelight

And it has now been revealed that another F1-themed project is in the works, with A-list actress Margot Robbie unveiling a currently untitled prequel to Ocean's Eleven, which will be set at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.

Robbie teased the upcoming movie during a sizzle reel of Warner Bros. 2027 slate at CinemaCon, which is taking place in Las Vegas this week between April 13 and April 16.,

She is set to star and produce the upcoming film alongside Bradley Cooper, who will also join Robbie on screen whilst juggling the role of director after two filmmakers — Lee Isaac Chung and Jay Roach — reportedly departed the project already.

In the teaser revealed in Vegas this week, Robbie revealed that the movie will focus on the parents of Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney in the 2001 version of Ocean's Eleven, and will be set among the glamorous backdrop of the 1962 Monaco GP.

"Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows — his parents," said Robbie, before adding: "You’ll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix."

The yet-to-be named "Ocean’s" thriller is set to start filming later this year, with Variety reporting that the movie is hoping to release in theaters, 'at some point in 2027'.

What actually happened at the 1962 F1 Monaco GP?

In reality, no such heist troubled the 1962 F1 Monaco GP, which was instead won by Bruce McLaren.

The New Zealander beat reigning world champion at the time Phil Hill to the line at the wheel of his Cooper Climax, taking to the top step of the podium after the race around the principality.

The Ocean's Eleven prequel will be set one year before Bruce McLaren founded the McLaren F1 team, who are currently the reigning champions in both the drivers' and constructors' championships after doing the double in 2025.

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