Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton caught in Coachella mix-up amid privacy concerns

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian turned heads at the Coachella over the weekend after being seen walking arm-in-arm, though the outing also led to some confusion involving another high-profile celebrity.

The Ferrari driver found himself with unexpected free time after the cancellation of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which — along with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix — was removed from the calendar due to tensions in the Middle East.

That break allowed Hamilton to travel to the California desert alongside Kardashian and her group for the opening weekend of the festival, where Justin Bieber was among the headline acts on Saturday night.

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A video surfaced online of Hamilton and Kardashian enjoying Bieber's set, yet one social media poster on X claimed Hamilton was in fact another famous music star in Lewis Capaldi.

Lewis Capaldi or Lewis Hamilton?

Capaldi's dry sense of humour though seemed to confuse many, with replies questioning his expectation of privacy when hanging around with a Kardashian, while others pointed out he was in a public place.

Hamilton and Kardashian have been spotted regularly together at the start of this year, including at the NFL Super Bowl where they were seated next to each other, fuelling fan rumours over the two being in a relationship.

However, despite their public appearances there has still been no confirmation of this despite the seven-time F1 champion posting a 2026 edition of his Tokyo drift video on Instagram in March, where the reality TV star was sat in a passenger seat following time with Hamilton in the Japanese capital ahead of the grand prix in Suzuka.

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