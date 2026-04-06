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Max Verstappen looking serious during an interview at the Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen at odds with team over F1 struggles

Max Verstappen looking serious during an interview at the Japanese Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen at odds with team over F1 struggles

The four-time world champion says there is much work still to do

Originally written by Graham Shaw. This version is a translation.

Max Verstappen hasn't been happy with the way that his Red Bull car has driven in the new F1 season, and it doesn't look like that'll change soon.

The four-time world champion appeared deeply frustrated after the Japanese Grand Prix, striking a notably different tone to team principal Laurent Mekies.

Before that miserable Suzuka weekend, Red Bull had undertaken a major overhaul in a bid to reconnect with the frontrunners. The team tweaked the sidepod inlet to boost pressure and revamped the chassis along with a completely new floor, designed to improve airflow and generate extra downforce. They also fitted the car with a new engine cover.

Despite those changes, the weekend did not unfold as planned as Verstappen failed to make Q3, was held up behind Pierre Gasly during the race, and eventually finished eighth with a 32-second gap to race winner Kimi Antonelli.

READ MORE: Antonelli smashes record as Russell misses out on podium

Power is not the issue

Despite the disappointing results and his current ninth-place standing in the World Drivers' Championship, Verstappen stressed that the new Red Bull Ford power unit is not the main problem. His criticism is instead focused on the RB22’s mechanical and aerodynamic setup.

“I think our energy recovery system is working fine. Sure, we could improve on correlation and calibration, but power isn’t our major weakness - even if we aren’t as dominant as Mercedes in that area."

Exit clauses, the clock is ticking

There is of course one massive reason that speed is of the essence, with Verstappen reportedly having an exit clause in his current contract.

Those reports suggest that clause would allow Max to move on in 2027 if he is not in the top two in the drivers' standings by the time the 2026 summer break arrives.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals why he kicked out journalist at Japanese GP

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