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Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026

F1 Qualifying Results: Antonelli takes back-to-back poles after disaster for Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Results: Antonelli takes back-to-back poles after disaster for Verstappen

The qualifying results from the Japanese Grand Prix will be available here

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Mercedes starlet Kimi Antonelli beat team-mate George Russell in Japanese Grand Prix qualifying to take his second pole position in as many races.

The teenager took pole by almost three tenths of a second from Russell, with Oscar Piastri just half a tenth back from the second Mercedes in third place. He will be joined on the second row by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, who was going well on a final fast lap before a huge snap of oversteer in the second sector.

That exact pattern is repeated on the third row, with Lando Norris ahead of Lewis Hamilton in fifth and sixth respectively – surely too far back for even the mighty starting power of the Ferrari to challenge for the lead.

Earlier in the session, Max Verstappen was knocked out of the session in Q2 by Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad.

Verstappen will start Sunday's race from 11th on the grid, and was complaining over the radio after his exit that his Red Bull was 'completely undrivable', having been outqualified by his team-mate Isack Hadjar for the second time in this young season.

READ MORE: Audi announce F1 team principal exit after just two races

F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2026

Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:28.778
2George RussellMercedes+0.298s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.354s
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.627s
5Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.631s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.789s
7Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.913s
8Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.200s
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.496s
10Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1.541s
11Max VerstappenRed BullELIMINATED IN Q2
12Esteban OconHaasELIMINATED IN Q2
13Nico HulkenbergAudiELIMINATED IN Q2
14Liam LawsonRacing BullsELIMINATED IN Q2
15Franco ColapintoAlpineELIMINATED IN Q2
16Carlos SainzWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q2
17Alex AlbonWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q1
18Oliver BearmanHaasELIMINATED IN Q1
19Sergio PerezCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
20Valtteri BottasCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
21Fernando AlonsoAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1
22Lance StrollAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

F1 2026 Standings: Lewis Hamilton bounces back, Max Verstappen crumbles

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