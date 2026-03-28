F1 Qualifying Results: Antonelli takes back-to-back poles after disaster for Verstappen

The qualifying results from the Japanese Grand Prix will be available here

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Mercedes starlet Kimi Antonelli beat team-mate George Russell in Japanese Grand Prix qualifying to take his second pole position in as many races.

The teenager took pole by almost three tenths of a second from Russell, with Oscar Piastri just half a tenth back from the second Mercedes in third place. He will be joined on the second row by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, who was going well on a final fast lap before a huge snap of oversteer in the second sector.

That exact pattern is repeated on the third row, with Lando Norris ahead of Lewis Hamilton in fifth and sixth respectively – surely too far back for even the mighty starting power of the Ferrari to challenge for the lead.

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Earlier in the session, Max Verstappen was knocked out of the session in Q2 by Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad.

Verstappen will start Sunday's race from 11th on the grid, and was complaining over the radio after his exit that his Red Bull was 'completely undrivable', having been outqualified by his team-mate Isack Hadjar for the second time in this young season.

READ MORE: Audi announce F1 team principal exit after just two races

F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2026

Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:28.778 2 George Russell Mercedes +0.298s 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.354s 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.627s 5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.631s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.789s 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.913s 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.200s 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.496s 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.541s 11 Max Verstappen Red Bull ELIMINATED IN Q2 12 Esteban Ocon Haas ELIMINATED IN Q2 13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi ELIMINATED IN Q2 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls ELIMINATED IN Q2 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine ELIMINATED IN Q2 16 Carlos Sainz Williams ELIMINATED IN Q2 17 Alex Albon Williams ELIMINATED IN Q1 18 Oliver Bearman Haas ELIMINATED IN Q1 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac ELIMINATED IN Q1 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac ELIMINATED IN Q1 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN Q1 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN Q1

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

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