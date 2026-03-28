F1 Qualifying Results: Antonelli takes back-to-back poles after disaster for Verstappen
F1 Qualifying Results: Antonelli takes back-to-back poles after disaster for Verstappen
The qualifying results from the Japanese Grand Prix will be available here
Mercedes starlet Kimi Antonelli beat team-mate George Russell in Japanese Grand Prix qualifying to take his second pole position in as many races.
The teenager took pole by almost three tenths of a second from Russell, with Oscar Piastri just half a tenth back from the second Mercedes in third place. He will be joined on the second row by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, who was going well on a final fast lap before a huge snap of oversteer in the second sector.
That exact pattern is repeated on the third row, with Lando Norris ahead of Lewis Hamilton in fifth and sixth respectively – surely too far back for even the mighty starting power of the Ferrari to challenge for the lead.
Earlier in the session, Max Verstappen was knocked out of the session in Q2 by Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad.
Verstappen will start Sunday's race from 11th on the grid, and was complaining over the radio after his exit that his Red Bull was 'completely undrivable', having been outqualified by his team-mate Isack Hadjar for the second time in this young season.
READ MORE: Audi announce F1 team principal exit after just two races
F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:28.778
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.298s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.354s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.627s
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.631s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.789s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.913s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.200s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.496s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.541s
|11
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026
There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.
Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.
The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.
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