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Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, China, 2026

Lance Stroll unleashes furious rant over Aston Martin car struggles

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lance Stroll unleashes furious rant over Aston Martin car struggles

Lance Stroll has not finished a race as of yet in 2026

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Lance Stroll’s frustrated reaction to his Aston Martin car following qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix has come to light — and it paints a bleak picture.

Both Aston Martin drivers have been battling severe vibration issues with the AMR26, while the team has yet to complete a full grand prix distance this season due to ongoing reliability concerns.

Much of the trouble appears linked to their new partnership with Honda, with the power unit integration proving problematic in what has been a difficult start to the collaboration.

With Aston Martin currently rock bottom of the constructors' championship, Honda are working hard to try and fix some of the problems with the power unit ahead of the Japanese GP next weekend.

The Silverstone-based outfit have been completely off the pace, even when they have been able to complete a session, such as during qualifying for the Chinese GP.

And following his dismal performance in qualifying, Stroll reacted strongly over team radio, with race engineer Gary Gannon getting the worst of his ire in the aftermath of the session.

"The worst piece of s*** I’ve ever driven in my f****** life," Stroll said.

Can Aston Martin turn things around?

It looks likely that Aston Martin will soon have a new team principal, with managing technical partner Adrian Newey having been taking on that role since the end of 2025.

Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley has left his job with immediate effect after just two races of the 2026 season, and his departure came ahead of a widely expected move to Aston Martin, although it's unclear how much gardening leave he will have to take.

This potential move would allow Newey to focus on what he does best, car design, with Newey-designed cars having claimed 26 world championships across the years.

That would be great news for Aston Martin in terms of their radical car design and trying to bring upgrades to the AMR26, but there's no doubt that they need a better power unit from Honda.

The first Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) period for Honda is currently scheduled to fall after the Monaco Grand Prix, but could be brought forward following the cancellation of the two race weekends in April.

ADUO provides a safety net for struggling power unit manufacturers, allowing them to introduce upgrades.

Time will tell as to whether Aston Martin and Honda can sort out their issues and become a points-scoring outfit once more.

Related

F1 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Honda

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