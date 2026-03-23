Brazilian GP chaos as sinkhole forces major delay at circuit

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The Brazilian Grand Prix weekend descended into chaos on Saturday after a sinkhole suddenly appeared on the start-finish straight, leaving organizers scrambling to respond.

The circuit in Goiania was staging its first major MotoGP event since 1989, but persistent heavy rain in the lead-up is believed to have contributed to the issue, with a huge crater to open up following MotoGP's qualifying session.

Reports indicated the hole measured roughly two meters by one meter and was deep enough to reach waist height, with images showing officials standing inside the crater as they assessed the damage.

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Moto3 and Moto2 qualifying was initially postponed while the crater was filled in, while there was a one hour and 20 minute delay to the MotoGP sprint race which was eventually won by Ducati's Marc Marquez.

MotoGP hit with postponements

Tome Alfonso, FIM MotoGP Safety Officer added: “Due to the heavy rains in the past days, there has been a depression in the track surface caused by soil movement."

“It is off the racing line, and we’re already repairing the problem. If everything goes well, we should be able to have the MotoGP Sprint today.”

The Interlagos sinkhole

The bizarre incident comes just four years after the Interlagos circuit in Brazil that hosts the Sao Paulo Grand Prix also suffered a sinkhole on its track surface.

However this didn't occur during an F1 grand prix weekend, although it did disrupt racing at the track.

While slightly smaller than the hole that developed over the MotoGP weekend, the crater at the Laranjinha curve (turn six) at around the halfway point of the lap opened up to the outside of track and off the racing line in the early hours of February 19th and caused a three-hour disruption to the day's running of the Sao Paulo Automobile Championship.

Racing was allowed to continue as preparations were made to fill in the hole, with barriers put in place on the circuit to steer drivers away from the area.

Truck racing was also due to take place on the weekend but the 4.5 tons of the vehicles proved a considerable risk to the area around the sinkhole, with a makeshift track made for them instead.

Authorities predicted repairing the track would take some time beyond the race weekend but it was complete well before the F1 circus arrived at the track nine months later.

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