Ex-Ferrari boss makes team principal comeback after surprise departure

Change your timezone:

Just two races into the 2026 season, and Formula 1 already looks set to deliver plenty of drama for the next installment of Drive to Survive.

From Aston Martin’s early struggles with their Honda partnership to the ongoing frustrations of Max Verstappen, the narrative off the track is proving just as compelling as the racing itself. Now, Audi have added another twist after the unexpected departure of team principal Jonathan Wheatley.

The team confirmed on Friday that Wheatley would step down after just two races in charge, citing “personal reasons.” The announcement followed speculation linking him with a potential move to replace Adrian Newey at Aston Martin, making the timing of his exit all the more surprising.

Article continues under video

After joining Sauber last April, Wheatley oversaw Nico Hulkenberg's podium finish and their transition to Audi, where the 58-year-old spoke eloquently about his future ambitions for the team.

At the Audi car launch in Berlin, Wheatley said: "We want Audi Formula 1 team to be the most successful Formula 1 team in history, but we have to start where we are and there's a journey. There are measurable milestones on that journey and we're excited to start it and we're starting it today."

Who will become Audi team principal?

The statement read: "Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, will continue leading the team while taking over additional responsibilities as Team Principal. Since joining at the helm of the project in 2024, Mattia has been in charge of the transformation of the team as Audi prepared for and ultimately entered F1 as a chassis and power unit manufacturer.

"The team's future structure will be fully defined at a later stage, as the organisation continues to adapt to the evolving environment of Formula 1. With the unwavering commitment of AUDI AG, Audi Revolut F1 Team will continue progressing towards challenging for championships by 2030."

Binotto was Ferrari team principal between 2019 and 2022, overseeing the beginning of Charles Leclerc's career with the team, alongside champion Sebastian Vettel and former driver Carlos Sainz.

One alleged reason for Binotto's exit, was that he lost the confidence of Ferrari president John Elkann, with the team unable to launch a title fight during the Italian's tenure.

At the time of his exit, he said: "With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

"I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me."

Binotto joined Sauber (now Audi) in August 2024, and his most recent responsibilities involve overseeing development activities at the Hinwil and Neuburg an der Donau facilities, alongside their new Bicester base in motorsport valley.

Related