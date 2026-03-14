F1 Sprint Race Results: Russell made to work as Ferraris claim podiums and Mercedes star penalized
F1 Sprint Race Results: Russell made to work as Ferraris claim podiums and Mercedes star penalized
All the times and positions from the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race
George Russell was made to work for his first sprint race win of the 2026 F1 season at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday.
Lewis Hamilton benefitted from Ferrari's signature great launch off the grid to take the lead within the first few corners, with he and his former team-mate Russell swapping passes for first place for several laps.
Russell finally created a little distance from Hamilton, with the seven-time world champion sliding back into Leclerc's clutches for a brief, fierce battle which saw the team-mates nearly make contact as they went wheel-to-wheel.
Kimi Antonelli eventually joined the party and passed Hamilton on track, but all of that good work was negated by a ten-second penalty issued to him for a first-lap incident involving Isack Hadjar – an incident indirectly brought about by a dreadful start which dropped the second Mercedes from second to seventh by the first corner.
Nico Hulkenberg retired with a handful of laps to go to bring out a late safety car, which brought the vast majority of cars into the pits for fresh tyres. That means a Ferrari double-stack pit stop, which dropped Hamilton behind Lando Norris
Red Bull's disastrous weekend continued lower down the field, failing to score a single point as Max Verstappen could only finish ninth and Hadjar 15th.
READ MORE: F1 star blasts Red Bull rival in furious ‘that guy f**** sucks’ outburst
F1 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race Results
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|WINNER
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.674s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+2.554s
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+4.433s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+5.688s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+6.809s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+10.900s
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+11.271s
|9
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+11.619s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+13.887s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+14.780s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+15.753s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+15.858s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+16.393s
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+16.430s
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+20.014s
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+21.599s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+21.971s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+28.241s
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|DNF
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
|22
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|DNF
READ MORE: Newey opens up on Alonso pain with Aston Martin 'on their knees'
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