F1 Sprint Race Results: Russell made to work as Ferraris claim podiums and Mercedes star penalized

All the times and positions from the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race

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George Russell was made to work for his first sprint race win of the 2026 F1 season at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton benefitted from Ferrari's signature great launch off the grid to take the lead within the first few corners, with he and his former team-mate Russell swapping passes for first place for several laps.

Russell finally created a little distance from Hamilton, with the seven-time world champion sliding back into Leclerc's clutches for a brief, fierce battle which saw the team-mates nearly make contact as they went wheel-to-wheel.

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Kimi Antonelli eventually joined the party and passed Hamilton on track, but all of that good work was negated by a ten-second penalty issued to him for a first-lap incident involving Isack Hadjar – an incident indirectly brought about by a dreadful start which dropped the second Mercedes from second to seventh by the first corner.

Nico Hulkenberg retired with a handful of laps to go to bring out a late safety car, which brought the vast majority of cars into the pits for fresh tyres. That means a Ferrari double-stack pit stop, which dropped Hamilton behind Lando Norris

Red Bull's disastrous weekend continued lower down the field, failing to score a single point as Max Verstappen could only finish ninth and Hadjar 15th.

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F1 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

Race Results Position Driver Team Time 1 George Russell Mercedes WINNER 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.674s 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +2.554s 4 Lando Norris McLaren +4.433s 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +5.688s 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +6.809s 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +10.900s 8 Oliver Bearman Haas +11.271s 9 Max Verstappen Red Bull +11.619s 10 Esteban Ocon Haas +13.887s 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +14.780s 12 Carlos Sainz Williams +15.753s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +15.858s 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +16.393s 15 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +16.430s 16 Alex Albon Williams +20.014s 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +21.599s 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +21.971s 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +28.241s 20 Nico Hulkenberg Audi DNF 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac DNF 22 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls DNF

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