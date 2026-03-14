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Russell after taking Sprint pole in Shanghai

F1 Sprint Race Results: Russell made to work as Ferraris claim podiums and Mercedes star penalized

Russell after taking Sprint pole in Shanghai — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Race Results: Russell made to work as Ferraris claim podiums and Mercedes star penalized

All the times and positions from the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race

George Russell was made to work for his first sprint race win of the 2026 F1 season at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton benefitted from Ferrari's signature great launch off the grid to take the lead within the first few corners, with he and his former team-mate Russell swapping passes for first place for several laps.

Russell finally created a little distance from Hamilton, with the seven-time world champion sliding back into Leclerc's clutches for a brief, fierce battle which saw the team-mates nearly make contact as they went wheel-to-wheel.

Kimi Antonelli eventually joined the party and passed Hamilton on track, but all of that good work was negated by a ten-second penalty issued to him for a first-lap incident involving Isack Hadjar – an incident indirectly brought about by a dreadful start which dropped the second Mercedes from second to seventh by the first corner.

Nico Hulkenberg retired with a handful of laps to go to bring out a late safety car, which brought the vast majority of cars into the pits for fresh tyres. That means a Ferrari double-stack pit stop, which dropped Hamilton behind Lando Norris

Red Bull's disastrous weekend continued lower down the field, failing to score a single point as Max Verstappen could only finish ninth and Hadjar 15th.

READ MORE: F1 star blasts Red Bull rival in furious ‘that guy f**** sucks’ outburst

F1 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

Race Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedesWINNER
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.674s
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari+2.554s
4Lando NorrisMcLaren+4.433s
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+5.688s
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren+6.809s
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+10.900s
8Oliver BearmanHaas+11.271s
9Max VerstappenRed Bull+11.619s
10Esteban OconHaas+13.887s
11Pierre GaslyAlpine+14.780s
12Carlos SainzWilliams+15.753s
13Gabriel BortoletoAudi+15.858s
14Franco ColapintoAlpine+16.393s
15Isack HadjarRed Bull+16.430s
16Alex AlbonWilliams+20.014s
17Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+21.599s
18Lance StrollAston Martin+21.971s
19Sergio PerezCadillac+28.241s
20Nico HulkenbergAudiDNF
21Valtteri BottasCadillacDNF
22Arvid LindbladRacing BullsDNF

READ MORE: Newey opens up on Alonso pain with Aston Martin 'on their knees'

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