F1 Results Today: Mercedes dominant again at Chinese Grand Prix as Ferrari slip back
All the times from Chinese Grand Prix practice
Mercedes dominated the timing boards again in the only practice session for the Chinese Grand Prix on Friday in Shanghai.
However, there were yet more concerning reliability issues for some teams – although not for the so-far bulletproof Silver Arrows duo.
McLaren's two drivers were third and fourth fastest, while Charles Leclerc managed to keep the papaya cars relatively honest (if not the Silver Arrows). Lewis Hamilton, though, could only set a lap time more than half a second back from his team-mate, and nearly a second and a half down on Russell, after a session which started off in sketchy style – getting close to Lando Norris and spinning out, flat-spotting his tyres.
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, could only go eighth fastest.
Williams could only get Carlos Sainz's car going in the final 25 minutes, citing 'data issues', but matters were even worse for Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad, who pulled up at the side of the track just 15 minutes in with smoke coming from his cockpit.
Also, Franco Colapinto stopped dead in the pitlane for about a minute for unclear reasons, before getting his car going again just before his crew of sprinting mechanics reached him. Which was funny.
Chinese Grand Prix FP1 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:32.741
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.120s
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.555s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.731s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.858s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.388s
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.685s
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.800s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.898s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.935s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+2.032s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+2.087s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+2.115s
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+2.136s
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.206s
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.739s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.938s
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+3.115s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.316s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+4.483s
|21
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+5.155s
|22
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+6.459s
Is there F1 today?
Practice continues later today in Shanghai with sprint qualifying on Friday, March 13th at 15:30 (local time) and 2:30am (ET).
