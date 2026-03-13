close global

Russell, Leclerc, socials

F1 Results Today: Mercedes dominant again at Chinese Grand Prix as Ferrari slip back

All the times from Chinese Grand Prix practice

Mercedes dominated the timing boards again in the only practice session for the Chinese Grand Prix on Friday in Shanghai.

However, there were yet more concerning reliability issues for some teams – although not for the so-far bulletproof Silver Arrows duo.

McLaren's two drivers were third and fourth fastest, while Charles Leclerc managed to keep the papaya cars relatively honest (if not the Silver Arrows). Lewis Hamilton, though, could only set a lap time more than half a second back from his team-mate, and nearly a second and a half down on Russell, after a session which started off in sketchy style – getting close to Lando Norris and spinning out, flat-spotting his tyres.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, could only go eighth fastest.

Williams could only get Carlos Sainz's car going in the final 25 minutes, citing 'data issues', but matters were even worse for Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad, who pulled up at the side of the track just 15 minutes in with smoke coming from his cockpit.

Also, Franco Colapinto stopped dead in the pitlane for about a minute for unclear reasons, before getting his car going again just before his crew of sprinting mechanics reached him. Which was funny.

READ MORE: F1 star blasts Red Bull rival in furious ‘that guy f**** sucks’ outburst

Chinese Grand Prix FP1 times

Chinese Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:32.741
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.120s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.555s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.731s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.858s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.388s
7Oliver BearmanHaas+1.685s
8Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.800s
9Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.898s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.935s
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+2.032s
12Esteban OconHaas+2.087s
13Gabriel BortoletoAudi+2.115s
14Isack HadjarRed Bull+2.136s
15Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.206s
16Alex AlbonWilliams+2.739s
17Carlos SainzWilliams+2.938s
18Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+3.115s
19Valtteri BottasCadillac+3.316s
20Lance StrollAston Martin+4.483s
21Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+5.155s
22Sergio PerezCadillac+6.459s

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues later today in Shanghai with sprint qualifying on Friday, March 13th at 15:30 (local time) and 2:30am (ET).

READ MORE: Newey opens up on Alonso pain with Aston Martin 'on their knees'

F1 news

