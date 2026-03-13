F1 Results Today: Mercedes dominant again at Chinese Grand Prix as Ferrari slip back

Change your timezone:

Mercedes dominated the timing boards again in the only practice session for the Chinese Grand Prix on Friday in Shanghai.

However, there were yet more concerning reliability issues for some teams – although not for the so-far bulletproof Silver Arrows duo.

McLaren's two drivers were third and fourth fastest, while Charles Leclerc managed to keep the papaya cars relatively honest (if not the Silver Arrows). Lewis Hamilton, though, could only set a lap time more than half a second back from his team-mate, and nearly a second and a half down on Russell, after a session which started off in sketchy style – getting close to Lando Norris and spinning out, flat-spotting his tyres.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, could only go eighth fastest.

Williams could only get Carlos Sainz's car going in the final 25 minutes, citing 'data issues', but matters were even worse for Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad, who pulled up at the side of the track just 15 minutes in with smoke coming from his cockpit.

Also, Franco Colapinto stopped dead in the pitlane for about a minute for unclear reasons, before getting his car going again just before his crew of sprinting mechanics reached him. Which was funny.

Chinese Grand Prix FP1 times

Chinese Grand Prix Practice Results Position Driver Team Time 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:32.741 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.120s 3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.555s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.731s 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.858s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.388s 7 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.685s 8 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.800s 9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.898s 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.935s 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +2.032s 12 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.087s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2.115s 14 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +2.136s 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.206s 16 Alex Albon Williams +2.739s 17 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.938s 18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.115s 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.316s 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +4.483s 21 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +5.155s 22 Sergio Perez Cadillac +6.459s

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues later today in Shanghai with sprint qualifying on Friday, March 13th at 15:30 (local time) and 2:30am (ET).

