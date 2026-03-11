Jos Verstappen gives direct answer to GPFans' call over controversial new F1 engines

Jos Vertstappen responded to a GPFans' question on the new regulations

Jos Verstappen has delivered a blunt assessment of the current state of Formula 1, making it clear he is far from happy with how the sport is evolving.

Speaking to GPFans, the father of four-time world champion Max Verstappen admitted his frustration with the direction F1 has taken in recent years.

With the championship now entering a new era featuring power units that rely far more heavily on electric energy, the former F1 driver — who competed in the series between 1994 and 2003 — suggested the changes have pushed his patience to the limit.

The spark for Jos’s response was a claim about the future of the sport: “F1 must ditch the new power units.”

Without mincing words, he expressed wholehearted agreement. In a brief yet forceful “AGREE,” he joined the online debate from GPFans' Dutch team over this year’s engine specifications.

Problems with Energy Management

Criticism of the new engines, designed with a 50-50 split between the combustion engine and electric power, is mounting.

Drivers complain that they lose vital speed on the straights when the battery runs dry. This phenomenon, known as super clipping, forces pilots to manage energy extremely early in a lap to recharge for the next stint.

Max believes the sport is now more about conserving energy than outright speed—and he’s not having it. His father’s resounding support only underlines the frustration.

According to Jos, this predicament is exactly what Max warned about years ago. While the four-time world champion’s concerns were initially brushed aside, this season’s reality seems to confirm his fears.

Mercedes’ current dominance, illustrated by George Russell taking the championship lead shows just how much the new engine regulations have upended the traditional pecking order.

Growing Pressure on the FIA

The backlash isn’t limited to the Verstappens. Other drivers have also raised concerns about the handling of the new cars. With so much attention paid to battery levels, genuine racing feels like it’s taking a back seat. Increasingly, voices from the paddock are calling for a bigger role for the combustion engine to keep fans excited with higher top speeds and less constant deceleration.

The FIA now faces the tough challenge of preserving the essence of F1 while staying on a sustainable path.

Chinese Grand Prix

There’s little time for the drivers to dwell on these issues, as the action shifts to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix this coming weekend.

The event promises added challenges, marking the first sprint race of the season. For Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, the task will be to reconnect with the leaders on the Shanghai International Circuit while tackling problems with the Red Bull-Ford power unit.

