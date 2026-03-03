Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc shares breathtaking footage from wedding to Alexandra Saint Mleux
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc shares breathtaking footage from wedding to Alexandra Saint Mleux
It has already been dubbed Monaco’s wedding of the year, with Charles Leclerc marrying influencer and artist Alexandra Saint Mleux and fans are now getting a closer look at how the big day unfolded.
The 28-year-old Monegasque star exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Monaco, just three months after the couple announced their engagement last November, making for a whirlwind but romantic start to 2026.
Excitement spread quickly across the F1 community when the initial video leak showed Charles driving his new bride through the streets in an iconic vintage 1957 Ferrari Testa Rossa, reportedly valued at £9 million, turning the principality into a fairytale backdrop for the newlyweds.
Some 24 hours later, Alexandra made it all official to the world when she updated her Instagram bio to read ‘Alexandra Malena Leclerc’ - letting her 3.5million followers know it was legit.
Leclerc shares beautiful wedding footage
Fast forward another 24 hours, and now Charles himself has released stunning video footage and photos of the ceremony and the celebrations that followed.
As you can imagine, it is spectacular stuff, showing the happy couple absolutely gleaming as the enjoy their very special day friends.
28/02/2026 - Civil Wedding 🤍 pic.twitter.com/mCXtmHlCVY— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 2, 2026
Of course their adorable little dog Leo was also there, sporting a quite spectacular tuxedo! He had helped Charles to pop the question in an adorable engagement reveal last November.
Leclerc and Alexandra will not have a great deal of time to enjoy their new status just yet - and maybe the honeymoon will have to wait.
Leclerc back down to F1 business
That is because the Ferrari star will be otherwise engaged this weekend as the gets under way withvthe Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne.
Leclerc is one of the favourites for the World Championship this year after a pre-season which saw the new SF-26 car raise hopes that the Scuderia could at last be back.
Romance at Ferrari definitely appears to be in the air this year, with Leclerc’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton rumoured to be in a relationship with reality TV megastar and Skims founder Kim Kardashian.
Related
Latest News
Mick Schumacher crashes out of Indy Car debut on FIRST lap
- 56 minutes ago
Bobby Rahal claims F1 paddock like 'high-security prison'
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc shares breathtaking footage from wedding to Alexandra Saint Mleux
- Today 19:00
Fans react to Ferrari F1 star's secret wedding: 'He's driven off with a different woman!'
- Today 17:00
F1 legend reveals why Lewis Hamilton will be 'fast' at Ferrari in 2026
- Yesterday 23:00
Max Verstappen criticism could lead to F1 'adjustments'
- Yesterday 21:00
Most read
‘Fart into the mic’ and the end for Horner: Netflix drops epic F1 Drive to Survive trailer
- 13 february
Drive to Survive reveals all on George Russell with sex toys and how to 'pleasure a woman'
- 27 february
F1 fans' overtaking fears highlighted by Bahrain testing video
- 21 february
Daniel Ricciardo could still make shock NASCAR move
- 12 february
Bobby Rahal claims F1 paddock like 'high-security prison'
- Vandaag 21:00
Aston Martin ‘four seconds’ off the pace and Stroll delivers blunt verdict
- 13 february