Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc shares breathtaking footage from wedding to Alexandra Saint Mleux

It has already been dubbed Monaco’s wedding of the year, with Charles Leclerc marrying influencer and artist Alexandra Saint Mleux and fans are now getting a closer look at how the big day unfolded.

The 28-year-old Monegasque star exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Monaco, just three months after the couple announced their engagement last November, making for a whirlwind but romantic start to 2026.

Excitement spread quickly across the F1 community when the initial video leak showed Charles driving his new bride through the streets in an iconic vintage 1957 Ferrari Testa Rossa, reportedly valued at £9 million, turning the principality into a fairytale backdrop for the newlyweds.

Some 24 hours later, Alexandra made it all official to the world when she updated her Instagram bio to read ‘Alexandra Malena Leclerc’ - letting her 3.5million followers know it was legit.

Leclerc shares beautiful wedding footage

Fast forward another 24 hours, and now Charles himself has released stunning video footage and photos of the ceremony and the celebrations that followed.

As you can imagine, it is spectacular stuff, showing the happy couple absolutely gleaming as the enjoy their very special day friends.

Of course their adorable little dog Leo was also there, sporting a quite spectacular tuxedo! He had helped Charles to pop the question in an adorable engagement reveal last November.

Leclerc and Alexandra will not have a great deal of time to enjoy their new status just yet - and maybe the honeymoon will have to wait.

Leclerc back down to F1 business

That is because the Ferrari star will be otherwise engaged this weekend as the gets under way withvthe Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne.

Leclerc is one of the favourites for the World Championship this year after a pre-season which saw the new SF-26 car raise hopes that the Scuderia could at last be back.

Romance at Ferrari definitely appears to be in the air this year, with Leclerc’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton rumoured to be in a relationship with reality TV megastar and Skims founder Kim Kardashian.

