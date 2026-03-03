Mick Schumacher crashes out of Indy Car debut on FIRST lap

Change your timezone:

A former Formula 1 driver endured a nightmare start to his new chapter in American racing after crashing out on the opening lap of his IndyCar debut.

Mick Schumacher, now competing full-time with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, had been hoping to make a strong statement at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as he returned to single-seater competition.

Instead, the weekend proved challenging from the outset. Schumacher qualified 21st on the grid after being eliminated in the first segment of qualifying, while his team-mates secured ninth and 18th. Any hopes of an early recovery in the race were then dashed when his debut ended almost as soon as it began.

And, starting the race from near the back of the 25-driver grid, Schumacher's race in Florida ended remarkably early, with his IndyCar debut lasting less than a full lap.

Schumacher could not escape a collision between Sting Ray Robb and Santino Ferruci at turn four on lap one, and went off with the pair, ending his participation in the race.

Will Schumacher return to the F1 grid?

The son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, Schumacher junior claimed F2 title success in 2020, aged just 21.

That earned him a promotion up into F1, with Haas taking a gamble on the young German, and he competed in the series in 2021 and 2022, claiming 12 points in that time.

Schumacher was axed by Haas at the end of the 2022 season after a number of expensive accidents during that year, and he has not been seen on the F1 grid since, although he did take up a reserve driver role with Mercedes in 2023 and 2024.

Now 26 years of age, it's hard to envisage a return to the F1 grid in the future for the German, with his F2 title win from 2020 now fading into the distant past.

At Alpine's WEC team, at least it felt as though Schumacher was closely linked to the F1 team, although managing director Steve Nielsen revealed last season that Schumacher was not a consideration to replace the struggling Franco Colapinto.

Schumacher was also snubbed for a move to the new Cadillac team for 2026, with the American outfit instead opting for a more experienced duo of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

