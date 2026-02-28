Drive to Survive set for Apple TV debut to join F1 rights
Adding to their F1 portfolio, Apple TV have confirmed that their users will be able to watch Drive to Survive.
The eighth season of the hit Netflix show, which has been running since 2019, launched on Friday to much fanfare.
It documents the thrilling 2025 season which saw a three-way championship battle between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, with the show set to reveal some behind-the-scenes juice from the drivers and teams.
While the new series is only eight episodes long rather than the usual 10, it is as popular as ever with fans, and that can be seen by the opening up of the accessibility of the series to new audiences.
For the first time, as well as being shown on Netflix, season eight is also available to watch on Apple TV after a new partnership was announced.
Drive to Survive is only available on Apple TV for US-based users of the streaming service, while Netflix's offering can be viewed across the globe with a Netflix account.
Hamilton missing from Drive to Survive
There is one key admission from the latest season of Netflix's Drive to Survive, with no sit-down interview with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. There's not even any particular insight given into his immense struggles in his first season with Ferrari.
Episode 6 (titled ‘The Duel’) does show the Mercedes vs Ferrari battle and the rivalry between team-mates, but Hamilton’s own personal struggles only get a very light touch during this episode.
Considering the seven-time world champion didn't secure a single grand prix podium in 2025, and finished 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, that's quite a surprise.
Hamilton's own post-race interviews throughout the season were pretty blockbuster in themselves, with the Brit even at one stage suggesting that his team should replace him.
Fellow world champions Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso also only speak in footage which was already publicly available, either TV or media interviews, rather than a sit-down interview with the Netflix crew for the series.
