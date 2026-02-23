F1 Movie wins MAJOR award amid sequel talks

Change your timezone:

The F1 movie has claimed a major award, just a month before the Oscars in which they have been nominated for four further awards.

F1 has been nominated for four awards at next month's Academy Awards ceremony; best picture, best sound, best visual effects and the video editing award.

The film starred Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem, and was a huge success, going on to become Pitt's highest grossing film ever at the box office.

Now, with a sequel potentially on the horizon, F1 has won a BAFTA, claiming the best sound award at last night's ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Sound engineer Gareth John claimed the award, and thanked the film's director Joseph Kosinski in the process, as well as revealing the support they'd had from Hamilton himself.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton AND Fernando Alonso tipped to retire in 2026

Will there be a sequel to the F1 movie?

Kosinski then replied: "We're in that stage of just kind of dreaming up what that next chapter for Sonny Hayes would be and for Apex GP.

"But, you know, based on the reaction from around the world to this movie, it's something that people wanna see and I'd be happy to go back and do it because we had so much fun making this one."

On top of this, producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently told BBC News that a sequel was being worked on, although it's highly unlikely that they will opt to title that sequel F2 given F1's feeder series already has that name.

READ MORE: McLaren land $12 million legal win in star driver contract battle

Related