F1 champion Lando Norris and girlfriend Magui Corceiro breakup

F1 world champion Lando Norris has reportedly parted ways with girlfriend Magui (Margarida) Corceiro, with the news emerging late on Thursday.

Corceiro, a Portuguese model and actress, was a familiar face in the paddock during the 2025 season, regularly seen supporting Norris from the McLaren garage as he secured his first drivers’ title.

Reports of the split gained traction after The Sun claimed that the couple have now broken up, following online speculation that the high-profile relationship had come to an end.

Who is Magui Corceiro?

The glare of the publicity focused on Corceiro has ramped up significantly during the past 12 months.

Since the age of 17, she has starred in Portuguese television dramas and even their own version of Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the Stars) during their 2020 series.

Corceiro also co-founded the eco-conscious swimwear brand Missu, and was named by Forbes as the most influential person on Instagram in Portugal.

The price of fame

Just over two weeks ago, Corceiro had revealed she had been subjected to online hate and death threats.

She wrote at the time: “Online hate, harassment and death threats are not “part of the internet”. They are serious forms of abuse and criminal behavior.

“Behind every screen is a real person. Words do real harm. No form of harassment is acceptable - threats and intimidation especially cross a line.

“I will no longer normalize this behavior. I choose to speak up and set boundaries. “We can do better.”

