F1 champion Lando Norris and girlfriend Magui Corceiro breakup
F1 champion Lando Norris and girlfriend Magui Corceiro breakup
F1 world champion Lando Norris has reportedly parted ways with girlfriend Magui (Margarida) Corceiro, with the news emerging late on Thursday.
Corceiro, a Portuguese model and actress, was a familiar face in the paddock during the 2025 season, regularly seen supporting Norris from the McLaren garage as he secured his first drivers’ title.
Reports of the split gained traction after The Sun claimed that the couple have now broken up, following online speculation that the high-profile relationship had come to an end.
Who is Magui Corceiro?
The glare of the publicity focused on Corceiro has ramped up significantly during the past 12 months.
Since the age of 17, she has starred in Portuguese television dramas and even their own version of Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the Stars) during their 2020 series.
Corceiro also co-founded the eco-conscious swimwear brand Missu, and was named by Forbes as the most influential person on Instagram in Portugal.
The price of fame
Just over two weeks ago, Corceiro had revealed she had been subjected to online hate and death threats.
She wrote at the time: “Online hate, harassment and death threats are not “part of the internet”. They are serious forms of abuse and criminal behavior.
“Behind every screen is a real person. Words do real harm. No form of harassment is acceptable - threats and intimidation especially cross a line.
“I will no longer normalize this behavior. I choose to speak up and set boundaries. “We can do better.”
Related
Latest News
Max Verstappen blasts F1’s 2026 cars as his ‘least favorite ever’
- 3 hours ago
Aston Martin handed major boost as Lawrence Stroll closes in on $67m deal
- Yesterday 21:00
Haas F1 star astonished by Lewis Hamilton trick
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 champion Lando Norris and girlfriend Magui Corceiro breakup
- Yesterday 17:00
Lewis Hamilton better than ever at Ferrari ahead of 2026
- February 19, 2026 23:00
F1 rival explains why Lewis Hamilton CAN fight for title under 2026 rules
- February 19, 2026 21:00
Most read
‘Fart into the mic’ and the end for Horner: Netflix drops epic F1 Drive to Survive trailer
- 13 february
Jack Doohan full-time racing seat falls through in another career blow
- 1 february
Lewis Hamilton makes stunning admission about 2025 season
- 2 february
Daniel Ricciardo could still make shock NASCAR move
- 12 february
Williams F1 team make 2026 debut
- 5 february
F1 star Kimi Antonelli crashes brand new Mercedes
- 10 february