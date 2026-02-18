Lewis Hamilton approves F1 calendar change

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton has responded to confirmation that an F1 circuit which has staged 35 grands prix will continue to feature on the schedule.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been a fixture in F1 since opening in 1991, hosting 35 runnings of the Spanish Grand Prix before the event was officially relocated to Madrid ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Despite that change, Catalunya is set to hold a race in 2026 under the new title of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. However, questions had surrounded its longer-term place on the calendar, even though it remains a favourite among several drivers.

A Monday announcement changed that this week, with F1 confirming that the track has signed a deal to host races in 2028, 2030, and 2032, alternating with Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Hamilton pleased with contract extension

It's no surprise that Hamilton's glad of the Catalan track remaining on the calendar, with the seven-time world champion having recorded the joint-most wins there of any driver (six, level with Michael Schumacher).

The Brit hasn't won there since 2021, but he's unlikely to blame the track specifically for that. After all, he's only won two grands prix out of 92 since the Abu Dhabi Screwjob, so it's hard to blame the looming spectre of Catalan separatism for that.

If he's to climb atop the podium at the circuit one last time to break the tie with Schumacher as the track's most successful visitor, Hamilton's most likely going to need Ferrari to deliver on their promises this season. As happy as he might be with the extension, the odds are reasonable that he'll be watching from the sidelines the next time F1 visits in 2028.

