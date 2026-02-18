Red Bull design guru leaves team just before new season starts
Red Bull design guru leaves team just before new season starts
Red Bull have parted ways with their chief designer just before the 2026 F1 campaign begins, ending a four-year spell in charge of the design department.
Craig Skinner worked closely with figures such as Adrian Newey and Pierre Wache after stepping into the chief designer role in 2022, and played a key role in creating Red Bull’s dominant RB19 challenger.
Having first joined Red Bull at the outset of the 2006 season, Skinner has now ended his lengthy tenure with the team, with reports indicating that the decision to depart was his own.
"After 20 years with the team, Craig Skinner, our Chief Designer, will be leaving the Red Bull Technology team," Red Bull said in a statement.
"Craig has been an integral part of our team and its success, and we would like to thank him for his hard work and commitment.
Craig Skinner joins Red Bull exits
Skinner originally joined Red Bull in 2006 as a CFD engineer and in 2018, he was appointed deputy head of aerodynamics.
The Brit is one of the many long-standing Red Bull figures to depart in recent years, with Newey and Jonathan Wheatley switching to rivals Aston Martin and Audi respectively.
Wheatley's departure was to take on a more senior role as Audi's team principal, with switches to rival teams often avenues of advancement for engineers in the F1 paddock.
Red Bull enters a new era with Laurent Mekies at the helm, and with the help of Ford their in-house power unit is the talk of the town thanks to its electric energy deployment.
Whether this will be enough to conquer Mercedes' monster engine remains to be seen, with the top teams concealing a little of their true potential during Bahrain testing.
Related
Latest News
Christian Horner's public return called off at the last-minute
- 33 minutes ago
Red Bull design guru leaves team just before new season starts
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton admits he’s ‘terrified’ of trying this sport
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 rival casts doubt on Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian relationship
- Yesterday 21:00
Lewis Hamilton handed major boost with Ferrari upgrades coming before next F1 test
- Yesterday 19:00
Lewis Hamilton just provided the funniest ever F1 testing moment
- Yesterday 17:00
Most read
‘Fart into the mic’ and the end for Horner: Netflix drops epic F1 Drive to Survive trailer
- 13 february
Jack Doohan full-time racing seat falls through in another career blow
- 1 february
Lewis Hamilton makes stunning admission about 2025 season
- 2 february
Daniel Ricciardo could still make shock NASCAR move
- 12 february
Williams F1 team make 2026 debut
- 5 february
New FIA rule that may stop one team dominating F1 2026 revealed
- 29 january