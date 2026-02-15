Is Lewis Hamilton really dating Kim Kardashian? Here's what the F1 star had to say

Change your timezone:

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has at last addressed speculation from the Formula 1 media about his alleged relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The Ferrari driver and the reality TV star have been seen together on several low-key outings in the lead-up to the 2026 season. Last Sunday, however, they made a highly visible joint appearance at Super Bowl LX, bringing their connection into the public spotlight.

Although the two have known each other for many years, recent reports suggest their friendship may have developed into something more. Up to this point, Hamilton had declined to speak publicly about the rumours.

Ferrari fans have been eagerly awaiting a comment from the 41-year-old over whether they can expect an appearance from the SKIMS co-founder in the paddock this season, and this week's pre-season testing in Bahrain provided the perfect chance for the driver to field questions on the hot topic.

F1 insider reveals Hamilton's response to THAT Kardashian question

After speaking to Hamilton during an interview shown during Ted’s Testing Notebook on Wednesday evening, Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz assured viewers that he had planned to ask the seven-time champion about his latest dating rumours, sharing the champion's response to the question during a previous media session in Bahrain this week.

Kravitz then shed light on Hamilton's response, revealing: "He was asked, ‘Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl? And he said, 'It's my private life. I'm not talking about that.’ So, that's me told.

"I was only going to ask if Kim was going to become a Tifosi like all Ferrari fans, but I chickened out. Quite right," he added.

Kravitz then turned to Valtteri Bottas, who joined him on the testing notebook during a walk through the Bahrain paddock, asking: “He was never going to give me an answer though, was he?”

But the new Cadillac star kept tight-lipped about his former team-mate’s love life, simply responding with a smile and a nod.

