Lewis Hamilton at the Super Bowl - Kim Kardashian and goosebumps
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he was left with “goosebumps” while watching Sunday’s Super Bowl in Santa Clara.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion was seen attending the NFL showpiece alongside Kim Kardashian, fuelling ongoing speculation about a possible relationship between the two.
However, Hamilton made it clear that his reaction had nothing to do with who he was sitting with. Instead, it was Bad Bunny’s high-energy 13-minute halftime performance that thrilled the crowd at Levi’s Stadium and captivated viewers watching from home.
The NFL's decision to hand one of the most iconic spots in pop culture to a Spanish speaking artist caused the usual suspects to have a minor meltdown, complaining that the Puerto Rican artist, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was 'un-American' (note: as a Puerto Rican, he is in fact an American citizen).
Hamilton: Halftime show was about the people
"I have the highest respect for Benito and this show he put on. A show that wasn't about himself, but about the people. I'm truly so inspired. I don't speak Spanish, but his message of unity resonated deeply.
"Seeing the Grenada flag made me feel instantly connected. My family is from there. The Caribbean is home. Like he said, the only thing more powerful than hate is love."
