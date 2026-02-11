Lewis Hamilton ally announces switch to Aston Martin

Change your timezone:

A member of F1 legend Lewis Hamilton's off-track team has opted for a move to Aston Martin.

The seven-time champion recently parted ways with Marc Hynes, his former manager and chief executive of Project 44.

Ahead of the Bahrain pre-season testing week, reports surfaced that Hamilton had also lost his press officer at Ferrari, Ella Yeboah.

At 41 years old, Hamilton has a tough job ahead of him as he attempts to return to the top of the competitive order in 2026 in the first Ferrari F1 car he has had a say in since making the move to the Scuderia from Mercedes.

2026 also presents the major challenge of adapting to yet another regulations overhaul, something the British racing icon benefitted from massively in 2014 when Mercedes mastered the new ruleset, allowing Hamilton to pick up six of his seven championships between 2014 and 2020.

At the time, Travers was a Trackside Fluid Engineer with Petronas, Mercedes' title and technical partner in F1, and in 2020, she became the first black woman to stand on the F1 podium.

Stephanie Travers leaves Mission 44 for Aston Martin

After making history alongside Hamilton in 2020, Travers would go on to move away from her trackside role in the following years, instead taking up various positions with Hamilton's personal ventures.

The engineer became the associate sporting director and then the Deputy Team Principal at Hamilton's Extreme E team, Team X44, before moving on to become the impact manager at Project Forty Four Limited in 2022.

After rising through the ranks with Hamilton's charity, Travers then became the Senior Impact Manager for Mission 44 last year, but she has now opted to return to the paddock, seemingly leaving Hamilton's staff altogether.

Her LinkedIn details reveal that she only held the senior position at Mission 44 for 10 months, departing in February 2026 to take up a position as Senior Trackside Fluid Manager with Aramco, Aston Martin's title and technical partner in F1.

In a picture posted to Travers' Instagram page, the former Mercedes employee confirmed this switch, with an image that showed her standing proudly in Aston Martin's classic racing green, dressed head to toe in the rival F1 team's kit.

The accompanying caption on the post confirmed a new chapter for Hamilton's former team member and read: "New chapter. I’ve officially started as Senior Trackside Fluid Engineer at Aramco, supporting the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team.

"Back to my engineering roots. Back trackside. Still building, still learning, still pushing. Grateful for every chapter that’s brought me here and very excited for what’s ahead."

