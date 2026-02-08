McLaren F1 Car Launch 2026: Date, time, and how to watch live for FREE
McLaren are officially launching their 2026 car TODAY (Monday, February 9), with the machinery being unveiled at the Bahrain International Circuit.
McLaren used a one-off livery at the private Barcelona shakedown last month, in order to hide the livery design that they will be using for the 2026 season.
But as F1 prepares for the first of two official tests in Bahrain ahead of the season getting underway, McLaren will take to the Bahrain International Circuit slightly early in order to present their car to audiences around the world.
With new regulations sweeping into the sport, McLaren are hoping that the MCL40 can help them to once again compete for titles, having achieved their first world championship double since 1998 in 2025, with Brit Lando Norris wrapping up the drivers' title.
READ MORE: New FIA rule that may stop one team dominating F1 2026 revealed
When is McLaren's F1 2026 car launch?
How to watch McLaren F1 car launch live
You can watch McLaren's 2026 season launch right here on GPFans, with the link below set to go live at 10am ET on Monday February 9.
Alternatively, you can catch all the action from the car launch on McLaren's social media channels, where they will be positing highlights of the event and, of course, pictures of the newly-released MCL40.
READ MORE: Christian Horner F1 return 'could happen quickly'
