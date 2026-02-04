Lewis Hamilton parts ways with key team figure for the second time

Change your timezone:

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is reported to have ended a professional partnership with a long-time confidant for the second time, just weeks before the start of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

According to Daily Mail Sport, Hamilton has again parted company with Marc Hynes, his former manager and the chief executive of Project 44, marking another chapter in their long-standing working relationship.

Hynes previously worked closely with Hamilton between 2015 and 2021 through the driver’s management company, before the pair mutually agreed to separate for the first time, only to later reunite.

But ahead of Hamilton's switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025, the British racing star recruited Hynes once again as he attempted to bolster his personal squad, a decision which also saw him reunite with former trainer Angela Cullen.

Hamilton's 2026 personnel reshuffle

The 47-year-old has known Hamilton for decades and has a storied motorsport history of his own, having won the British Formula 3 Championship in 1999.

Hynes was brought back into the fold with Hamilton's personal management to oversee his racing logistics at the Scuderia, but has reportedly been snapped up by American squad Cadillac ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Hamilton and Hynes are said to have parted amicably once again, but the split isn't the first the seven-time champion has had to deal with this year.

Just two weeks into 2026, Ferrari announced that Hamilton's race engineer Riccardo Adami would not returning for the upcoming season, instead moving to a role with the Scuderia's driver academy and TPC programme.

Hamilton and Adami's first year in partnership did not go smoothly and their awkward team radio exchanges became a frequent staple of F1 race weekends across Hamilton's maiden campaign in red.

The decision appeared to please Hamilton, who was all smiles after topping the unofficial timesheets at last week's Barcelona shakedown, although a decision over Adami's replacement is yet to be announced.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Hamilton and Ferrari will be back in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET. The first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off before then on February 11 until 13, and the second round continues from February 18 until February 20.

