Ferrari F1 signing to start 'this week'

Change your timezone:

A Ferrari F1 signing that was announced last year is set to start in his position this week, according to reports.

The signing has been poached from Red Bull's ranks, and continues Ferrari's aim of trying to build a championship-winning team behind the scenes.

Ferrari are currently trying to build up confidence ahead of the 2026 season, which is seeing new regulations sweep into the sport, potentially presenting them with opportunities to challenge higher up the grid.

It was announced last year that Guillaume Dezoteux would be joining as Ferrari's head of performance operations, with the Frenchman previously having been the head of vehicle performance at Racing Bulls.

Although his signing was announced in September, AutoRacer.It are now reporting that Dezoteux is beginning his role at Ferrari on Monday February 2.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton AND Fernando Alonso tipped to retire in 2026

Big year for Vasseur and Ferrari

Loic Serra was brought in from Mercedes, as was deputy team principal Jerome d'Ambrosio.

Vasseur's future at Ferrari has been called into question of late, following a third winless season for the team in the last seven in 2025. Vasseur signed a new contract, but will likely come under more pressure should the team fail to make progress amid the wholesale regulation changes.

The Frenchman opted to sign seven-time world champion Hamilton to his team for 2025 onwards, and needs more change out of that decision in 2026, with the Brit not even stepping on a grand prix podium in 2025.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider

Related