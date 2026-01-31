F1 Miami Grand Prix has a luxury yacht with tickets up to $95k
F1's 2026 Miami Grand Prix will feature a new hospitality experience called the 'Yacht Club' with one package starting at $95,000.
You say the word yacht and Monaco comes to mind, rather than Miami, with Port Hercule teaming with life during the iconic F1 weekend.
The Miami Grand Prix has tried to recreate a similar look, with their famous fake marina, and a recent announcement has seen them commit even further to that 'Riviera' aesthetic.
For the 2026 season, the track has announced an all-new hospitality centrepiece, the MSC Yacht Club, which will debut at the Miami International Autodrome for the race weekend on May 1-3, 2026.
The Yacht Club will be built on the inside of Turns 5-9, where a life-like superyacht (264ft in length, width of 96ft and 50ft tall) will serve as a premier trackside hospitality destination.
It will include multiple decks, pools, lounges and viewing platforms, including shaded seating and a culinary program curated by Bagatelle.
F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026: Ticket Prices
The new yacht also contains nine private cabanas, which can be reserved for up to 20 guests with dedicated trackside seating and a comfortable lounge setting.
As per the Miami GP website, ticket prices start at $95,000 for the three day weekend in the private cabanas. Deck two for three days costs $4,500, while deck three starts at $4,700.
Elsewhere at the Miami GP, a three-day ticket at the Hard Rock Beach Club starts at $1,500 while a grandstand pass for three days begins at $785.
