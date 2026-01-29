Alex Albon issues response to Williams F1 testing statement

Change your timezone:

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon has commented on a statement from team principal James Vowles confirming the Grove-based outfit's testing schedule ahead of 2026.

Williams opted not to go to Barcelona this week for the private shakedown, with their FW48 not yet ready.

It means that Williams will only have six days of testing out of the 11 that have been available, with the FW48 not having completed all of the tests that it needed to go through in order to get out onto the track.

Earlier this week, however, Vowles did reveal that they will be at the first of the two three-day testing events in Bahrain next month, which will likely be more representative when it comes to lap times.

In the social media video confirming the news, Vowles also explained some of the tests that they are running with their new FW48 car away from Barcelona.

Williams starting on the back foot

All of the 10 other F1 teams are managing to get some decent mileage in during this five-day Barcelona shakedown, even Aston Martin who have only been present for the final two days.

In this sense, Williams will be starting off on the back foot in 2026, but they may be helped by the fact that they have a Mercedes power unit in their car.

Mercedes are rumoured to be best placed to master the power unit regulations, and this could give the Grove-based outfit a real boost, knowing that they can rely on power unit reliability.

Albon and Carlos Sainz will be itching to get out onto the track, however, with both drivers hoping that they can more regularly challenge for podiums in 2026.

