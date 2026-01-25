Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 pre-season to attend fashion week show

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton took some time out from a busy F1 pre-season this week, leaving Italy to head to Paris Fashion Week.

The Ferrari star headed off to the French capital ahead of Friday's key F1 launch event for one of the biggest fashion events of the year.

PFW allows the great, the good and the snatched to observe or partake in high fashion shows in some of Paris' most luxurious settings, with iconic brands such as Givenchy, Chanel and Dior all exhibiting their collections.

Cue the entrance of Hamilton, Dior ambassador and bringing his unique style to their Men's Autumn/Winter 2026 Show. The F1 champion was named a Dior ambassador in 2024, having previously worked with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger in the high fashion world.

Unpacking Lewis Hamilton's 2026 Paris Fashion Week look

Hamilton attended his first Dior menswear show in custom version of their Fall 2026 collection look, a black coat with a fur-trimmed collar which was completed with a bright white shirt underneath, all very Tolstoy-chic.

The part of his look that caught the most attention, however, were a pair of Briony Raymond diamond cluster earrings, reportedly dated from the 1950s and worth $24,500.

Hamilton also wore Briony Raymond Asscher cut diamond stud earrings for the 2025 Met Gala, of which he was a co-chair, which were in an 18 carat white gold.

Hamilton was joined by a host of famous faces at the Dior show, including actors Robert Pattinson, Jamie Dornan and Joe Alwyn, where Hamilton was spotted front row.

