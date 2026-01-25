Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 pre-season to attend fashion week show
Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 pre-season to attend fashion week show
Lewis Hamilton took some time out from a busy F1 pre-season this week, leaving Italy to head to Paris Fashion Week.
The Ferrari star headed off to the French capital ahead of Friday's key F1 launch event for one of the biggest fashion events of the year.
PFW allows the great, the good and the snatched to observe or partake in high fashion shows in some of Paris' most luxurious settings, with iconic brands such as Givenchy, Chanel and Dior all exhibiting their collections.
Cue the entrance of Hamilton, Dior ambassador and bringing his unique style to their Men's Autumn/Winter 2026 Show. The F1 champion was named a Dior ambassador in 2024, having previously worked with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger in the high fashion world.
Unpacking Lewis Hamilton's 2026 Paris Fashion Week look
Hamilton attended his first Dior menswear show in custom version of their Fall 2026 collection look, a black coat with a fur-trimmed collar which was completed with a bright white shirt underneath, all very Tolstoy-chic.
The part of his look that caught the most attention, however, were a pair of Briony Raymond diamond cluster earrings, reportedly dated from the 1950s and worth $24,500.
Hamilton also wore Briony Raymond Asscher cut diamond stud earrings for the 2025 Met Gala, of which he was a co-chair, which were in an 18 carat white gold.
Hamilton was joined by a host of famous faces at the Dior show, including actors Robert Pattinson, Jamie Dornan and Joe Alwyn, where Hamilton was spotted front row.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider
Related
Latest News
Chaos at Daytona as F1, NASCAR and IndyCar stars stuck behind SIX HOUR safety car
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 pre-season to attend fashion week show
- 3 hours ago
F1 star becomes second driver to spin in 2026 car
- Today 17:00
Lewis Hamilton sleeping at Ferrari HQ during pre-season
- Today 15:00
Pierre Gasly responds to online backlash over pictures
- Yesterday 21:00
Controversial F1 boss 'negotiating' return with new team
- Yesterday 19:00
Most read
Verstappen completes Mercedes test shortly before Red Bull reveal
- 17 january
Kyle Busch's message for brother Kurt ahead of NASCAR Hall of Fame induction
- 23 january
RAM unveils Dana White-led TV show to pick 2026 NASCAR driver
- 9 january
Huge new name announced for 2026 Daytona 500
- 12 january
Denny Hamlin determined to fulfil Joe Gibbs NASCAR promise despite family tragedy
- Yesterday 01:03
First clip of 2026 F1 cars in action revealed
- 9 january