F1 Drive to Survive Season 8: All you need to know ahead of the new Netflix series

Drive To Survive has played a huge role in boosting Formula 1’s popularity over the past few years, with Season 8 set to arrive in 2026.

The hit Netflix series, which first premiered on March 8, 2019, has helped bring millions of new supporters to the sport by offering unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to each campaign.

Viewers are given a closer look at drivers away from the spotlight, while the show also dives into the rivalries and controversies that shape the biggest narratives. It has become essential viewing for many fans.

That said, the series is not universally praised. Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has been among those to voice concerns about how it portrays events.

Regardless of differing opinions, there is no arguing with the impact of DTS, which has been a huge success for F1 and arguably the most significant driver of the sport’s expansion since Liberty Media took control in January 2017. With the days counting down to Season 8 in 2026, here is all you need to know.

When is the release date for Season 8?

The smart money - and our money - is currently on Friday February 27 - which would be exactly one week before the 2026 season begins with practice at the Australian Grand Prix on March 6.

DtS normally drops on a Friday, and it normally drops very close to the start of the new season.

Will we be right? We will find out very soon.

How to watch Drive to Survive Season 8

This is pretty simple - if you are an existing Netflix subscriber you can watch all the seasons so far (and Season 8) without doing anything. And at no extra cost. More on pricing to come.

The big storylines in Season 8

There are always some surprises and some unexpected stars when the show makes its big annual reveal, but here are the biggest storylines we are excited about from the 2025 season:

Red Bull sack Christian Horner

Undoubtedly the biggest single moment of the 2025 season came on July 9, 2025 when Red Bull announced they had sacked Team Principal Christian Horner after a glorious 20-year run in charge of the Milton Keynes team. It ended a tumultuous 12 months at Red Bull, and DtS should reveal some more of what happened in the lead-up to that seismic moment.

Lewis Hamilton and a miserable Year 1 at Ferrari

It absolutely was not supposed to play out like this. The marriage of Hamilton and Ferrari brought together the two most glamorous brands in F1. But Year 1 of the project was an abject failure. Hamilton could not get to grips with the SF-25 car and struggled mightily during his opening act at Maranello. He would eventually finish the season in sixth place in the Drivers’ standings with 156 points - a massive 267 behind new world champion Norris.

McLaren vs McLaren and papaya rules

The Drivers’ Championship appeared to be McLaren’s by the summer break - it was just a question of who, Lando Norris or Ocar Piastri. But then came that terrific Max Verstappen revival which took it right down to the final lap of the final race. Along the way McLaren kind of lost their way with those papaya rules and some very uncomfortable moments.

Max Verstappen anti-hero arc

Yes, from being the driver that so many people didn’t like (outside of the Netherlands that is), Verstappen suddenly had fans rooting for him in 2025. It wasn’t just that his renaissance in the second half of the season gave us a title race after all. It was also becoming a father for the first time with the birth of baby Lily, and the way he built relationships with the rookies on the grid. Turns out he’s a nice guy off the track who cares about his family and who doesn’t take himself too seriously. Who knew.

Hulkenpodium

We did not expect this to be one of our 5 storylines, but it’s one which might have us reaching for the tissues come late February. The German star had gone 239 F1 starts without ever making a podium before his glorious third-place finish in the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. It was a magical moment for one of the most likeable characters on the grid, and everybody loved it. Now we get to watch it all again.

Drive To Survive FAQ

How did Drive To Survive start?

It was the brainchild of Sean Bratches, former MD of Commercial Operations at F1. When current owners Liberty Media bought the sport a few years ago, Bratches wanted to bring it to a wider audience. As a former ESPN staffer, he understood the value of rich sports documentaries (remember 30 For 30?) and the rest is now very successful history.

How can I watch previous seasons of Drive To Survive?

Seasons 1-7 are all available on Netflix, and if you haven’t seen them yet you can get started before Season 8 hits your screen.

How much does it cost to watch Drive To Survive?

It varies depending on which subscription level you choose, and which country you are in. In the UK Basic with adverts is £5.99 per month while Premium is £18.99. In the United States it starts at $7.99 and goes up to $24.99.

