Ferrari make key change as Lewis Hamilton assigned new race engineer
Ferrari has confirmed that Riccardo Adami will no longer serve as Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer for the 2026 Formula 1 season.
Hamilton partnered with Adami during his first year at Ferrari, but their working relationship drew attention in 2025 after several tense exchanges over team radio.
Concerns about how effectively the pairing functioned have lingered since, prompting Ferrari to intervene and make a change to Hamilton’s engineering setup ahead of the new campaign.
"Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Riccardo Adami has moved to a new role within the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy as Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and Test Previous Cars Manager, where his extensive trackside experience and Formula 1 expertise contributes to the development of future talent and to strengthening performance culture across the program," an official statement said.
"Scuderia Ferrari HP would like to thank Riccardo for his commitment and contribution to his trackside role and wishes him every success in his new position.
