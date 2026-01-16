Red Bull on the 'limit' over 2026 engine legality

Change your timezone:

Red Bull F1 team are at the 'very limit' of engine legality for 2026, according to Red Bull powertrains director Ben Hodgkinson.

Red Bull are creating their own power units from the 2026 season onwards, in partnership with Ford.

There are wholesale regulation changes sweeping into F1 for next season, including on the power unit side of things.

And throughout the winter break, there has been rumours that both Red Bull and Mercedes have allegedly found a loophole in the 2026 regulations regarding the geometric compression ratio, and the other manufacturers on the grid called for the FIA to clarify this particular area of the rules.

A meeting has been confirmed to be taking place where the FIA and Formula One Management will discuss this particular potential loophole, among other aspects of the 2026 regulation changes.

"I think there's some nervousness from various power unit manufacturers that there might be some clever engineering going on in some teams," he told media at the Red Bull season launch. "I'm not quite sure how much of it to listen to, to be honest. I've been doing this a very long time and it's almost just noise. You just have to play your own race really.

"I know what we're doing, and I'm confident that what we're doing is legal. Of course, we've taken it right to the very limit of what the regulations allow. I'd be surprised if everyone hasn't done that.

"My honest feeling is that it's a lot of noise about nothing. I expect everyone's going to be sitting at 16, that's what I really expect."

What is the alleged engine regulation loophole?

Red Bull and Mercedes allegedly found a trick regarding the geometric compression ratio, which are changing within power units in 2026 from 18:1 last season down to 16:1.

The two teams were accused of uncovering a trick that would allow the geometric compression ratio to be 16:1 when the car is static, but move up to the previously allowed 18:1 ratio during the course of a lap - estimated to be worth 15bhp which would result in significantly better lap times.

Audi, Honda and Ferrari, have since urged F1's governing body to close any potential loophole in the interpretation of those rules.

The FIA have already been forced to act ahead of the season to close a loophole surrounding fuel-flow meters, but haven't added any new guidance on the geometric compression rates as of yet.

The first pre-season testing event takes place in just 10 days time, with a five-day testing event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya starting on January 26.

