Max Verstappen's team-mate reveals 'world collapsed' after career error

Change your timezone:

Red Bull's latest F1 star Isack Hadjar reflected on the turbulent start to his career.

During his F1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix, Hadjar crashed out on the formation lap and failed to even start his first F1 race.

Clearly distraught and embarrassed after being unable to start his grand prix debut, Hadjar was filmed walking back through the paddock with his helmet still on, but the young Frenchman was visibly in tears.

Luckily he stumbled across Anthony Hamilton, the former manager and father of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who also happens to be Hadjar's childhood hero.

Hamilton consoled the rookie and embraced him during his time of need, something which likely contributed to the impressive way the Red Bull junior was able to bounce back.

Hadjar's comeback after awful start to F1 career

After Yuki Tsunoda failed to impress in the second Red Bull seat, Hadjar was handed the opportunity to step up and given the promotion to race alongside the four-time champion for 2026, and potentially beyond.

Ahead of his first season against the Dutchman, the 21-year-old looked back on his touching moment with Hamilton, telling the Talking Bull podcast how the embrace from Lewis' father and the crash itself impacted him emotionally.

“For me, my world collapsed that day,” Hadjar admitted.

“In the car, the emotions were very, very high. But I’m in a sport where it’s not like you have a fight every six months, you get to run it back five days later and that’s when I saw my opportunity.”

"I thought, 'ok, I'm going to have a painful five days now thinking about this mistake, but I know I'll get back in the car and show everyone what I can do'. And, at that time of year, I had my best qualifying in China. I got back to my feet very quickly."

Hadjar qualified P7 for the Chinese GP the following weekend, going on to cross the line just outside the points in P11 but at the next round in Japan, he secured four points to kick off his 2025 tally with an eighth-place finish at Suzuka.

But it was the Dutch GP that likely cemented his future as a Red Bull driver after the Frenchman joined Verstappen on the podium, securing his career-best finish of P3.

READ MORE: How worried is Red Bull about Max Verstappen’s exit clause? Boss responds

Related